Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 9 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :
* Investor Data Holding says BE (Be Think Solve Execute) to be liquidated
* Shareholders in Data Holding (Tamburi Investment Partners SpA, iFuture Power in Action Srl, Ital Benim Srl and Ingegneria e Servizi per Impianti Speciali Srl) will take direct ownership of stakes in BE to better manage their investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order