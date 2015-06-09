June 9 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :

* Investor Data Holding says BE (Be Think Solve Execute) to be liquidated

* Shareholders in Data Holding (Tamburi Investment Partners SpA, iFuture Power in Action Srl, Ital Benim Srl and Ingegneria e Servizi per Impianti Speciali Srl) will take direct ownership of stakes in BE to better manage their investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)