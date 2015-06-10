BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
June 10 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :
* Announces that it has discussed its plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) for raxone/catena (idebenone) in DMD with US FDA in a pre-NDA meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.