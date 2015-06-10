June 10 Thule Group Ab

* Nordic Capital have sold 20,000,000 shares, representing 20.0 percent of the total number of shares in Thule Group, in an accelerated book-building process at a price of SEK 98 per share

* After the Placing, Nordic Capital owns 44,282,225 shares, representing 44.3 percent of the total number of shares in the Company Further company coverage: