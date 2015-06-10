June 10 ING Groep NV :
* Exchanges 337.5 million euros ($381.0 million) notes of NN
Anchor investors into NN Group shares
* Will exchange second tranche of 337.5 million euros of
mandatory exchangeable subordinated notes into 13.6 million NN
Group ordinary shares
* Accrued interest on the notes of approximately
14.6 million euros will be settled in an additional 0.6 million
NN Group ordinary shares
* This transaction will reduce ING'S remaining stake in NN
Group from 42.4 pct to 38.2 pct
* For this second tranche, exchange price was set at a 3 pct
discount to NN Group closing price on June 4, 2015, resulting in
an exchange price of 24.78 euros per share
* Third and final tranche will be exchanged at discretion of
ING Group before end of 2016
($1 = 0.8859 euros)
