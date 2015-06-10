Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 10 Euronext:
* 165,217 new ordinary shares issued by Activium Group will be listed on Marche Libre as of June 11
* New number of Activium Group outstanding shares will be 2,476,919
* Reason for capital increase is free allocation of shares Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order