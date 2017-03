June 10 Sefton Resources Inc

* Has received further details of claim made by Jim Ellerton in district court of Denver, Colorado against Sefton

* Has retained legal counsel in Colorado and will vigorously defend against Ellerton's claims

* Contends that claims are without merit, and co is considering all possible counterclaims against Ellerton and C&J based on their own misconduct