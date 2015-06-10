June 10 Lamda Development SA

* Says participation in share capital and voting rights of seven investment funds (GSO Special Situations Master Fund (Luxembourg) S.à r.l., GSO Palmetto Opportunistic Investment (Luxembourg) Partners S.à r.l., GSO Credit-A (Luxembourg) Partners S.à r.l., GSO Coastline Credit (Luxembourg) Partners S.à r.l., GSO Aiguille des Grands Montets (Luxembourg) S.à r.l., GSO Cactus Credit Opportunities (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.   GSO Oasis Credit (Luxembourg) Partners S.à r.l.) in the company increased from 10 to 20.4 percent

* Says participation in share capital and voting rights for GSO Special Situations Master Fund S.à r.l. increased from 5 to 12.4 percent Source text: bit.ly/1F82e13

