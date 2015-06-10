June 10 IC Group A/S :

* Signed an agreement with Øens Invest ApS for sale of Group's property at Raffinaderivej 10, 2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark, at a total price of 150 million Danish crowns ($22.76 million)

* Says Group's mortgage loan on property in amount of 140 million crowns forms part of transaction

* Says transfer of property will take no later than Jan. 1, 2016

* Says Group expects impact of sale on Group's earnings and cash flow to be positively insignificant Source text: bit.ly/1FQURMg

($1 = 6.5893 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)