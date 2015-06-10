June 10 Rolls-royce Holdings Plc
* Rolls-Royce and Liebherr-Aerospace create power gearbox
joint venture
* Have agreed to establish a 50:50 joint venture to develop
manufacturing capability and capacity for power gearbox for
Rolls-Royce's new ultrafan engine
* Establishment of joint venture is subject to usual legal
approvals
* As production volumes increase, joint venture will look at
options for creating a standalone manufacturing infrastructure.
* Will continue to lead design definition and design
integration of power gearbox, as well as testing activities
* Joint venture, located in Friedrichshafen, will provide
production engineering for power gear drive train components.
* Co has started building new power gearbox test centre
south of Berlin, representing investment of more than 80 mln
euro
