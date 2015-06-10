June 10 Rolls-royce Holdings Plc

* Rolls-Royce and Liebherr-Aerospace create power gearbox joint venture

* Have agreed to establish a 50:50 joint venture to develop manufacturing capability and capacity for power gearbox for Rolls-Royce's new ultrafan engine

* Establishment of joint venture is subject to usual legal approvals

* As production volumes increase, joint venture will look at options for creating a standalone manufacturing infrastructure.

* Will continue to lead design definition and design integration of power gearbox, as well as testing activities

* Joint venture, located in Friedrichshafen, will provide production engineering for power gear drive train components.

* Co has started building new power gearbox test centre south of Berlin, representing investment of more than 80 mln euro