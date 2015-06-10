UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 10 Atea ASA :
* Says Atea Denmark was contacted by Danish police investigating a bribery case
* Police searched workplaces of a few employees in Atea Denmark and have been given full access to Atea Denmark's data
* According to the police, two customers in public sector might have received bribes
* It involves former Atea employees who are now employed in another IT company, and possibly one current Atea employee
* Says no one in Atea's management are held in custody Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.