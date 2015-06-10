Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 10 Basware Oyj :
* Says signs purchase-to-pay automation and e-invoicing agreement with a leading rental services provider in the European construction industry
* Says value of agreement exceeds 650,000 euros ($734,565) over five years Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8849 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order