June 10 FirstFarms A/S :

* Says Skiold Holding ApS purchased 281,001 shares for market value of 13.1 million Danish crowns ($1.98 million)

* Says Thoraso ApS sold 258,095 shares for a total value of 12 million crowns

* Says Dk-Tec A/S sold 22,906 shares for a total value of 1.1 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.6146 Danish crowns)