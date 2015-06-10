June 10 Mex Polska SA :

* To raise its capital via private issue of 1,311,356 series E shares with issue price of 3 zlotys per share

* Series E shares will be offered to partners of Mex Master Sp z o.o. for 100 percent stake in Mex Master Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.6668 zlotys)