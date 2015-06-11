BRIEF-Tibet Aim Pharm to pay 0.6 yuan for every 10 shares as FY 2016 dividend
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.6 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
June 11 Tigenix NV :
* Starts Cx601 marketing authorisation application process
* Letter of intent submitted to European Medicines Agency
* In parallel, Tigenix has submitted request in order to be eligible for centralised procedure for approval of medicinal products in European Union
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.6 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
March 30Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co Ltd :