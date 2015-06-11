PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 11 Thurgauer Kantonalbank :
* Places additional participation certificates
* Offer comprises up to 1.35 million participation certificates; nominal value of 20 Swiss francs ($21.44) per title
* Price range per participation certificate is 71 to 77 Swiss francs
* Offer period runs until June 19, noon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile's Escondida named a new president to run the BHP Billiton-operated mine on Thursday, days after the company failed to clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike.