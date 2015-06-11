June 11 Best Efforts Bank :

* Receives an obligatory tender offer from Non-Commercial Partnership for Financial Market Development RTS (NP RTS)

* Says NP RTS is offering 20.92 roubles ($0.3850) per ordinary and 1.76 roubles per preferred share

* NP RTS owns 80.7374 pct stake in the company Source text - bit.ly/1IwiZrJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 54.3310 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)