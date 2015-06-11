UPDATE 1-Toshiba shareholders agree to split off chip unit, paving way for sale
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
June 11 Best Efforts Bank :
* Receives an obligatory tender offer from Non-Commercial Partnership for Financial Market Development RTS (NP RTS)
* Says NP RTS is offering 20.92 roubles ($0.3850) per ordinary and 1.76 roubles per preferred share
* NP RTS owns 80.7374 pct stake in the company Source text - bit.ly/1IwiZrJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 54.3310 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
* Q4 net profit 443 million shekels versus 431 million shekels