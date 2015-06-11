UPDATE 1-Toshiba shareholders agree to split off chip unit, paving way for sale
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
June 11 Liberty Holdings Ltd :
* Deputy chief executive Steven Braudo has accepted a broader executive position at Standard Bank Group as chief executive, wealth
* Will be stepping down as deputy chief executive of Liberty and taking up his post at Standard Bank on 1 July 2015
* Steven will remain on Liberty Holdings board of directors as a non-executive director
* Given depth of Liberty management team, Steven's existing responsibilities will be reallocated appropriately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
* Q4 net profit 443 million shekels versus 431 million shekels