June 11 Bank Vozrozhdenie PJSC :

* Says Nikolay Orlov has increased his stake in the company from 1.26 to 6.60 percent

* Says Elena Orlova has acquired 26.69 percent stake in the company

* Says Aleksey Krapivin divested his 32.03 percent stake in the company Source text - bit.ly/1GzXzwh , bit.ly/1Iwp07y , bit.ly/1JH0fJ3

