UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 10 Bidvest Group Ltd :
* Generally poor trading conditions have continued through Q3 of 2015 financial year in Bidvest South Africa and Bidvest Namibia
* Overall trading results For Bidvest South Africa to end of Q3 are ahead of comparative period
* Bolt-on acquisitions are considered as they arise
* Solid momentum achieved by Food Group in first half of financial year continued into 3rd quarter
* Trading through April and May in Food Group remained positive and a good result is expected for FY to June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.