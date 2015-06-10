June 10 Bidvest Group Ltd :

* Generally poor trading conditions have continued through Q3 of 2015 financial year in Bidvest South Africa and Bidvest Namibia

* Overall trading results For Bidvest South Africa to end of Q3 are ahead of comparative period

* Bolt-on acquisitions are considered as they arise

* Solid momentum achieved by Food Group in first half of financial year continued into 3rd quarter

* Trading through April and May in Food Group remained positive and a good result is expected for FY to June 2015