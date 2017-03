June 10 Irish Takeover Panel

* David Foord was censured by Panel under section 10(2) of Panel Act 1997 for his conduct in relation to dealings in Kenmare stock

* Between June 26 2014 and May 18 2015 funds controlled by Foord dealt in Kenmare shares on 66 occasions without making disclosures required by rule 8.3

* Ruled that failure by David Foord to disclose dealings in kenmare stock during period June 26 2014 to May 18 2015 breached rule 8.3 Source text for Eikon: