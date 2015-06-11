June 11 Invalda INVL AB :

* Says has formed reserve for purchase of own shares of 11.1 million euros ($12.54 million) and initiates purchase of own ordinary registered 0.29 euro nominal value shares

* Says maximum number of shares to be acquired is 262,000 at 3.82 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8849 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)