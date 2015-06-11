June 11 CMA

* CMA confirms requirement for Ryanair to reduce Aer Lingus shareholding

* CMA has decided that there is no material change in circumstances or special reason for it not to require Ryanair to reduce its shareholding in Aer Lingus to 5 pct

* This follows CMA's provisional decision in April 2015

* CMA has also today published final order requiring Ryanair Holdings Plc to sell its 29.8 pct stake in Aer Lingus Group Plc down to 5 pct

* CMA will ensure that implementation of this remedy interacts effectively with bid process and assessment of bid by European Commission