BRIEF-Tibet Aim Pharm to pay 0.6 yuan for every 10 shares as FY 2016 dividend
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.6 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
June 11 Medtech SAS :
* First sale of ROSA Spine robot in Europe
* Sale to CHU d'Amiens
Source text: bit.ly/1B46Ni6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.6 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
March 30Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co Ltd :