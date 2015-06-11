PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 11 Ophir Energy Plc :
* At over 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, Ophir's net 2p plus 2c resource base is one of largest in European mid-cap sector -COO
* Production has continued to be reliable during integration of Salamander assets into Ophir -COO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile's Escondida named a new president to run the BHP Billiton-operated mine on Thursday, days after the company failed to clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike.