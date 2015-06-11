June 11 African Bank Ltd

* Curator will release an information memorandum detailing intended restructuring approach to african bank. Curator expects to release im during July 2015.

* Loss for year increased by 58% from prior period to R9 299 million (2013 R5 901 million restated).

* Expects to report a loss for six months ended 31 March 2015 between R2.3 and R2.8 billion