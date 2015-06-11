Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 11 Mobotix AG :
* H1 EBIT of 4.5 million euros ($5 million)versus 2.3 million euros last year
* H1 total performance up 4.7 percent to 41.5 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1cMHXY8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order