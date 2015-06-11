Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 11 Ecommerce Alliance AG :
* FY group revenue 77.2 million euros ($87 million)(last year: 95.2 million euros)
* FY positive operating EBITDA of 624,000 euros (last year: 220,000 euros)
* Sees 2015 revenue on last year's level and sees significantly improved operating result by 100 percent Source text - bit.ly/1cMIjhC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order