June 11 London Stock Exchange

* New World Oil And Gas Plc - settlement situation and suspension of trading

* Exchange notes that New World Oil And Gas Plc has determined to pursue an open offer and placing and has sent a circular to shareholders

* Whilst trading in New World Oil And Gas Plc has been suspended, exchange has continued to monitor settlement situation which has not improved

* Restoration of trading may not occur at time of admission of new shares under offer

* New World Oil And Gas Plc is expected to remain suspended from trading until its settlement situation has improved Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1B87rei) Further company coverage: