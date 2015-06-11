BRIEF-Tibet Aim Pharm to pay 0.6 yuan for every 10 shares as FY 2016 dividend
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.6 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
June 11 Eurofins Scientific SE :
* Says published scientific study proves efficacy of Eurofins Viracor-IBT's ImmuKnow test, improving patient survival rate
* Study demonstrated that the ImmuKnow assay provided additional data which helped optimize immunosuppression, and ultimately improve patient survival rate
