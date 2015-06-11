PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 30
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 11 Aer Lingus Group Plc
* Says UK CMA confirms its findings relating to the sell-down of Ryanair's shareholding in Aer Lingus
* Notes announcement by CMA confirming that there has been no material change in circumstances or special reason for it not to implement its decision that Ryanair must reduce its 29.8% stake in Aer Lingus to 5%
* Also notes adoption by CMA of order implementing its sell-down decision Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, March 29 Chile's Escondida named a new president to run the BHP Billiton-operated mine on Thursday, days after the company failed to clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike.