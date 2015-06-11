June 11 Aer Lingus Group Plc

* Says UK CMA confirms its findings relating to the sell-down of Ryanair's shareholding in Aer Lingus

* Notes announcement by CMA confirming that there has been no material change in circumstances or special reason for it not to implement its decision that Ryanair must reduce its 29.8% stake in Aer Lingus to 5%

* Also notes adoption by CMA of order implementing its sell-down decision