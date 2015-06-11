June 11 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group
:
* 5 months consolidated cargo turnover reached 58.7 million
tonnes, up 1 percent or 0.6 million tonnes versus 5 months 2014
* In 5 months handles 46,284 thousand tonnes of liquid
cargo, up 0.1 percent versus 5 months 2014
* 5 months general cargo volumes reached 5,916 thousand
tonnes, up 15.6 percent versus 5 months 2014
* In 5 months bulk cargo volumes totaled 4,391 thousand
tonnes, up 0.4 percent versus 5 months 2014
* 5 months container cargo of 200 thousand TEU, down 31,7
percent versus 5 months 2014
