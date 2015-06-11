June 11 Atos SE :

* Acquires software solutions for IT monitoring

* Acquisition of solutions from Blue Elephant Systems GmbH

* Blue Elephant Systems technologies will be integrated into Atos portfolio for big data and security and some Blue Elephant systems employees will transfer to Atos

* Key systems which Atos will acquire are MIDAS product line and the solution boom

Source text: bit.ly/1KYfUkj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)