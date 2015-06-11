BRIEF-Investa Office Fund announces issue of $150m inaugural green bond
* Proceeds from green bond issue will be used to reduce iof's existing bank debt facilities
June 11 Selvaag Bolig ASA :
* Efta Surveillance Authority has approved land transfer agreement between Vålerenga Football Club and City of Oslo
* That means Selvaag Bolig will build up to 400 homes in Valle Hovin district
* FY annual net profit of 4.0 million euros ($4.30 million) (previous year: 32.8 million euros)