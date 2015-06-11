Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 11 Mailup SpA :
* Q1 2015 EBITDA of 228,000 euros ($256,819.20) versus 200,000 euros a year ago, up 14 percent year on year
* Q1 2015 production value of 2.5 million euros versus 2.1 million euros a year ago, up 18 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8878 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order