BRIEF-Changhong Jiahua seeks trading halt
Seeks trading halt pending results announcement containing final results of co and its units for year ended 31 Dec 2016
June 11 Vertice Trescientos Sesenta Grados SA :
* Q1 net loss 0.9 million euros ($1.01 million) versus loss 0.9 million euros year ago
* Net debt 11.1 million euros at end-March versus 12 million euros at end-March 2014
* Q1 operating income 0.6 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago
Q1 negative EBITDA 0.4 million euros versus positive 0.9 million euros year ago
($1 = 0.8875 euros)
* The transaction would take the form of an acquisition of OneAccess by Ekinops