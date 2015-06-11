China says Westinghouse bankruptcy won't have big impact on nuclear plans
SHANGHAI, March 30 China's State Power Investment Corp said Westinghouse Electric Co's bankruptcy filing would not have a "substantial impact" on the country's nuclear plans.
June 11 Chemical Specialities Ltd
* Update regarding business rescue proceedings and continued suspension of shares
* Business rescue practioners ("brps") have received two extension and will publish business rescue plan for chemspec, by June 30 2015
* Trading in both ordinary and preference shares of company will remain suspended until completion of voluntary business rescue proceedings
* Also obtained a liquidation value for assets of S.A. Business, from a reputable firm of valuators
* Current extension is until June 17 2015
* Expect to receive several binding offers and will then negotiate with parties in order to sign a binding transaction before end of June.
* BRPs have received six non-binding offers for whole business as a going concern and/or various select subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, March 30 China's State Power Investment Corp said Westinghouse Electric Co's bankruptcy filing would not have a "substantial impact" on the country's nuclear plans.
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing * Toshiba says Westinghouse liabilities were $9.8 bln as of Dec * Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns * Toshiba to close first-round bidding for chip business on Wed (Adds details from SCANA investor call, comments from regulators, updates share prices) By Tom Hals, Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly WILMINGTON, DEL./TOKYO, March 29 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japa