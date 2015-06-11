UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 11 Nasdaq OMX Riga:
* On its annual shareholder meeting held on April 28, Kurzemes CMAS decided to denominate share nominal value to 0.70 euro ($0.7869) and double amount of shares
* On June 12 Kurzemes CMAS shares will trade excluding participation rights in stock split
* Due to impact of stock split to price of stock, Nasdaq OMX Riga decided to flush order book of Kurzemes CMAS after end of June 11 trading hours Source text: bit.ly/1Msee30
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.