June 11 Briju SA :

* Sold 4.7 tonnes of silver for 9.1 million zlotys ($2.5 million) to Allgemeine Gold Und Silberscheidenanstalt AG on May 15

* The total value of contracts with the client between April 30 and June 11 amounts to 51.5 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6743 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)