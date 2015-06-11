BRIEF-Nokia proposes Horan and Kozel as new board members
* says proposes Jeanette Horan and Edward Kozel to be elected as new members of the board of directors
June 11 Intershop Communications AG :
* Special audit regarding business relationship with eBay completed without complaint
* Subsidiary of eBay group since March 2011, GSI Commerce, is with 26.14 percent of voting rights the largest shareholder of Intershop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* says proposes Jeanette Horan and Edward Kozel to be elected as new members of the board of directors
ZURICH, March 30 Novartis AG on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to accelerate its review of the Swiss drugmaker's CTL019 therapy for young patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.