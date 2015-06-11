Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 11 Intracom Holdings SA
* Its subsidiary Intrasoft International implements 3.6 million euros ($4.05 million) EU co-funded project to upgrade services of Greek Labour Inspectorate
* Says expected completion by the end of FY 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1GgHeJr
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order