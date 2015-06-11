BRIEF-Tibet Aim Pharm to pay 0.6 yuan for every 10 shares as FY 2016 dividend
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.6 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
June 11 Mevis Medical Solutions AG :
* Joerg Faessler and Glen Hilton, both in responsible executive positions at Varian Medical Systems, were elected as supervisory board members in company's annual general meeting on June 9
* Joerg Faessler was elected as chairman of supervisory board and Jens Kruse as deputy chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.6 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
March 30Shanghai Runda Medical Technology Co Ltd :