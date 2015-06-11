June 11 eQ Oyj :

* Says eQ Asset Management has held final close at $80 million for its North America-focused private equity fund, eQ PE VII US LP on June 11

* Says eQ Asset Management raises $80 million for eQ PE VII US

* Says fund was raised in only five months and closed above its target

* Says investment period has started and expect to complete first investments shortly Source text for Eikon:

