UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 11 Oriola-KD Oyj :
* Says has rearranged its long-term revolving credit facility and term loan agreement
* Says signed revolving credit facility and term loan agreement about in total of 175 million euros ($196.44 million) will replace existing financing agreement that was signed on May 15, 2013
* Says new financing agreement consists of 100 million euros revolving credit facility and Swedish crown denominated amortized term loan agreement approximately in total of 75 million euros
* Revolving credit facility and term loan agreement will mature in three years from signing of agreement
* Danske Bank acted as coordinator and agent in transaction
* Danske Bank, Nordea Bank, Pohjola Bank and SEB were acting as mandated lead arrangers Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.