June 11 Profile Systems And Software SA

* To participate in share capital increase of its subsidiary in Cyprus, Profile Systems & Software Limited, by issuing 78,000 new shares with nominal value of 1.71 euros each

* Says new shares will have a price of 11.4286 euros each

* Says the amount is intended to further finance its subsidiary's capital structure to expand its operations Source text: bit.ly/1FV3N3a

