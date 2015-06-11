June 11 Pearl Gold AG :

* Has received a letter from expert appointed by local court in Bamako in insolvency proceedings concerning Wassoul'Or SA

* Expert proposes in name of Wassoul'Or to agree to a deferral of a portion of 65 percent of our claim in total amount of 38.231.905.627 F CFA until December 2016 and of a portion of 35 pct until June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)