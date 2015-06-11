June 11 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* Buys via its unit Global Meiji SLU an office building and commercial space on the ground floor in Barcelona for 19.7 million euros ($22.1 million) from Mutua Pelayo de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija Source text for Eikon:

