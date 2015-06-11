BRIEF-Global Ferronickel clarifies on news article posted in Manila Standard.net
* Co to make a clarification on news article entitled “Global Ferronickel cuts share sale to P2b” posted in Manila Standard.net
June 11 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :
* Buys via its unit Global Meiji SLU an office building and commercial space on the ground floor in Barcelona for 19.7 million euros ($22.1 million) from Mutua Pelayo de Seguros y Reaseguros a Prima Fija Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co to make a clarification on news article entitled “Global Ferronickel cuts share sale to P2b” posted in Manila Standard.net
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: