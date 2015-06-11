June 11 Rio Tinto Plc :

* Acknowledges Energy Resources of Australia Ltd's (ERA) release to Australian Securities Exchange on June 11, 2015

* Agrees with decision not to progress final feasibility study of Ranger 3 Deeps project in current operating environment

* After careful consideration, Rio Tinto has determined that it does not support any further study or future development of Ranger 3 Deeps due to project's economic challenges

* Assessing a potential non-cash impairment charge of approximately $300 million* (post tax) relating to its shareholding in era.