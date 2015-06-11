June 11 Rio Tinto Plc :
* Acknowledges Energy Resources of Australia Ltd's (ERA)
release to Australian Securities Exchange on June 11, 2015
* Agrees with decision not to progress final feasibility
study of Ranger 3 Deeps project in current operating environment
* After careful consideration, Rio Tinto has determined that
it does not support any further study or future development of
Ranger 3 Deeps due to project's economic challenges
* Assessing a potential non-cash impairment charge of
approximately $300 million* (post tax) relating to its
shareholding in era.
