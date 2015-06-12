BRIEF-Oakley Capital Investments Ltd reports FY NAV per share of £2.31
* FY NAV per share of £2.31, up 16% from 31 December 2015 (£2.00)
June 12 Medcap Publ AB :
* Q4 2014/2015 EBITDA 11.8 million Swedish crowns ($1.40 million) versus 11.7 million crowns year ago
* Q4 2014/2015 net sales 234.3 million crowns versus 271.2 million crowns year ago
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2252 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board of bovis is pleased to announce appointment of greg fitzgerald as its new chief executive.
LONDON, April 5 British housebuilder Galliford Try said on Wednesday it would not make a formal bid for fellow builder Bovis, the second of two suitors to pull out of a potential buyout of the ailing firm.