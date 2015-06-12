BRIEF-BFF prices IPO at 4.70 euros a share
June 12 Prime Living publ AB :
* Acquires construction rights in kind and decides on a conditional acquisition of construction rights in kind
* Completes approved non-cash issue of 233,000 common shares to acquire all shares in company Beryll Invest AB, which partly owns construction rights in Gothenburg
* Acquisition of shares is done based on valuation of about 24 million Swedish crowns ($2.91 million), which corresponds to 103 crowns per common share in Prime Living
* Has decided to carry out an additional non-cash issue of 116,500 ordinary shares as consideration for acquisition of shares in a company which is still under formation
* The company under formation is valued to about 12 million Swedish crowns and subscription price for the issued shares amounts to 103 crowns per ordinary share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2377 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Will undertake a restructuring, reallocating capital and management resources across portfolio and pipeline
* Said on Tuesday the sole shareholder, GreenOak Spain Investments Sarl, had agreed to authorize the transfer by the company of 100 percent of shares of GO Spain XXI, GreenOak Spain Solar, Inversiones Baglio, Inversiones Barrow, Inversiones Fraser, Inversiones Grace, Inversiones Mandrem, Inversiones Manly, Inversiones Margarita, Inversiones Ninara, Inversiones Reinga and Inversiones Silang