June 11 Huge Group Ltd :

* Received formal notification from Peregrine Equities (PTY) Limited ("Peregrine") that they acquired an interest in securities of company

* Peregrine Equities acquired interest in securities of company such that total interest held by Peregrine amounts to 16.56 pct of total issued share capital