Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 11 Huge Group Ltd :
* Received formal notification from Peregrine Equities (PTY) Limited ("Peregrine") that they acquired an interest in securities of company
* Peregrine Equities acquired interest in securities of company such that total interest held by Peregrine amounts to 16.56 pct of total issued share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order